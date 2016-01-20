Rob Kardashian shared a rare glimpse of himself on his Instagram late Tuesday evening. The 28-year-old, who has remained out of the public spotlight for quite some time, posted the selfie which features him wearing a bandanna over his face, exposing only his eyes.

At the end of last year, it was confirmed that the former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star was hospitalized with diabetes. Rob's older sister Khloe Kardashian cleared the air and said that her younger brother is on the right track to starting his life again.

"He's doing good. He had a health scare," Khloe said during an appearance on Good Morning America last week . "But again leaving that in 2015, he got out before the new year so I was like 'okay, let's leave all that stuff then, you've found out what the problem is, let's tackle it head on.' Everything happens for a reason, so that health scare, if that's going to shake him up a bit and jumpstart his health journey then great I'm right here for him."

She continued: "He's taking it seriously, yeah we're only 13 days into the new year but that's good enough for me."

While it is not clear whether or not Rob's latest picture is recent, Khloe, 31, and his other sisters have shared throwback pictures of the Arthur George creator on their social media sites.

"If only you could see yourself through my eyes! I'll forever be obsessed with you! My one and only! #MyAce," Khloe captioned the picture of her and Rob, that shows him kissing her on the cheek.

As for making a comeback on the family reality TV show, The Kocktails with Khloe host says Rob is excited to return on his own time. "I mean he was very happy doing the show for many years," she said during Bravo's Watch What Happens Live on Sunday. "He still says he misses doing the show."