Serena Williams serves up some love advice: 'Strength and confidence equals sexy'

Serena Williams is serving up some relationship and love advice. The 34-year-old tennis champion helped fans with any questions they needed answered in the love department inside of Harpers Bazaar's February issue ahead of Valentine's Day.

In the magazine's "Love Letter section," fans had the chance to ask the tennis star turned fashion mogul her take on some of their relationship woes. Serena doesn't disappoint when it comes to sharing her take on confidence, being sexy and first date attire.

Serena offers her best love and dating advice Photo: Douglas Friedman

"First you need to identify where the self-doubt is coming from," she explains to one reader who is having trouble finding her initial self-confidence. "I think that goes back to always being yourself from the beginning. Be confident of your inner strength and beauty, and that will be reflected on the outside. My mom always taught my sisters and me to be ourselves and to stay true to who we are."

Serena has been playing it mum in the relationship department, but has been spotted spending time with rapper Drake since last year. The 29-year-old "Hotline Bling" singer was seen sitting front row at the athlete's Serena Williams collection fashion show last fall, and the athlete took a trip to Canada to support the rapper during the opening of his new restaurant Fring's.

Photo: Getty Images

When asked how to be "sexy" and "strong," Serena, who has no problem being both as she was voted Sports Illustrated's Sportsperson of the Year in 2015, had the perfect response. "Being sexy is really about how you carry yourself, she writes. "Strength and confidence equal sexy.”

Always style savvy and fashion forward, Serena offered her tips on the perfect first date outfit, which includes one specific accessory. “It's really important to be yourself," she notes. "Since your true colors will show through in the end. And always add heels!”