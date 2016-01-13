Madonna pays tribute to David Bowie during her 'Rebel Heart' tour in Houston

From one rebel heart to another. Madonna paid tribute to late rock icon David Bowie during the Houston leg of her "Rebel Heart" tour. The 57-year-old 'Material Girl" singer took the stage at Houston's Toyota Center and performed a special version of David's hit "Rebel Rebel."

Paying Tribute to My Favorite Rebel.❤️! In Houston‼️ Thank you!..........David Bowie. ❤️#rebelheartour A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 12, 2016 at 11:26pm PST

Since the news of his passing on Sunday, Madonna and other stars have taken to their social media accounts to offer support and reflect on their fondest memories with David, who lost his 18-month battle with cancer at the age of 69.

"Paying Tribute to My Favorite Rebel! In Houston!! Thank you!......David Bowie," she captioned the image of her laying on the stage, with the late icon's face in the background.

On Monday, Madonna released a special statement on her Facebook, dedicated to David's memory. "I'm devastated. David Bowie changed the course of my life forever. I never felt like I fit in growing up in Michigan. Like an oddball or a freak," she wrote in part in the official statement. "I went to see him in concert at Cobo Arena in Detroit. It was the first concert I'd ever been too."

So lucky to have met you!!!! Hot Tramp I love you So! ❤️#rebelheart A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Jan 10, 2016 at 11:30pm PST

Throughout the week, Madonna has shared a number of photos of David on her Instagram page, including a throwback pic featuring the two musicians together. "So lucky to have met you!! Hot tramp I love you so #rebelheart."

In another image with David's supermodel wife Iman, the two are seen working with together in Africa. " With the beautiful Iman. David Bowie's stunning and gracious wife raising money for Aids back in the day!"

A memorial concert, which was originally billed as a fundraiser, is being held in David Bowie's honor at Carnegie Hall in New York City on March 31 and will feature over 20 acts including Cyndi Lauper, The Roots and Robyn Hitchcock.





CLICK BELOW TO WATCH MADONNA PAY TRIBUTE TO DAVID