Eva Longoria is in no rush to plan wedding to fiancé Jose Antonio Baston

Eva Longoria is doing more celebrating instead of planning for her wedding to fiancé Jose Antonio Baston. The 40-year-old actress admitted on the NBC's TODAY, on Monday, that she has not yet begun planning her big day.

Eva and Jose got engaged last month in Dubai Photo: Getty Images

"We haven't even discussed it," the Telenovela star shared during her sit down on the morning news show. "I'm still in the glow of the engagement and it was such a surprise...so we're still absorbing that moment."

She continued: "I'm still applauding him for how beautiful and amazing it was. Then we'll talk about the big fat Mexican wedding."

Jose proposed to the Desperate Housewives star last month during a romantic trip to Dubai, after dating for three years. Eva shared the big news on her personal Instagram page.

Ummmm so this happened....#Engaged #Dubai #Happiness A photo posted by Eva Longoria (@evalongoria) on Dec 13, 2015 at 7:47am PST

"Umm so this happened. #Engaged #Dubai #Happiness," she wrote next to the image of her kissing her beau and showing off her sparkly ruby engagement ring.

Eva and Jose celebrated the big news with a lavish private party in Dubai with their close family and friends. The actress, who was previously married to NBA star Tony Parker and actor Tyler Christopher, gushed about her man, even though he is private. "He's like, 'Don't talk about me," she shared on TODAY. "He's amazing, he's gorgeous and really the kindest human being I've ever met."

On top of her engagement, Eva will be staring in the new NBC series Telenovela, premiering on the network Monday January 4 at 8:30 ET.

