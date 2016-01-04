Channing Tatum is literally letting it go this New Year. The Hateful Eight star channeled his inner Queen Elsa of Arendelle for an upcoming episode of Lip Sync Battle.

Twirling on stage in full Elsa garb, including a white wig and sparkling blue gown, the 35-year-old lip-synched to the animated Disney film, Frozen’s hit song, “Let It Go.” In the hilarious preview, the actor prances on stage nailing the Idina Menzel song as dancers dressed as snowflakes frolic around him.

Photo: WireImage

In the full hour episode titled “Tatum Takeover,” Channing faces off with his wife Jenna Dewan-Tatum — and judging by the preview, the mom-of-one is just as surprised by her husband’s epic routine.

The upcoming battle will feature multiples performances by the husband-wife pair along with special guests — including Beyoncé! Entertainment Tonight confirmed last year that the GRAMMY singer will join Channing on stage for his lip sync rendition of her song "Run the World (Girls)."

While the actor didn't comment on his guest performer, he did admit to ET that getting into competitions with a significant other is "not a good idea." He said, "I had an added complication that I was going against my wife. So I’m just happy that were still married and were still together and were still talking so that’s good."

Jenna previously revealed in a preview, “We are a house divided at the moment. We’re going to war.”

Watch the Tatums battle it out on January 7 at 10 p.m. ET on Spike.

