Justin Bieber "Love Yourself" joins Selena Gomez's "Hands to Myself" in new mashup

Thank goodness for the Internet. Genius YouTube user, AnDyWuMUSICLAND, created the Justin Bieber-Selena Gomez mashup you never knew you needed in your life — but can be happy to know it exists!

Andy Wu, an aspiring record producer from Taiwan, combined Justin’s “Love Yourself” and Selena’s “Hands to Myself” to create mashup gold. This epic video also shows how the former couple could make beautiful music together!

JUSTIN BIEBER & SELENA GOMEZ MASHUP

The video, uploaded on December 20, was published just one day before Selena released her highly anticipated music video for her hit song. Rather than featuring footage from the songstress’ sultry new video, it shows clips from the Victoria’s Secret lip sync promo video, while footage from Justin’s “Love Yourself” is shown.

This isn’t the first mashup featuring the ex’s popular tracks. Australian pop star Troye Sivan performed a medley of Justin’s “Sorry” and the actress’ “Hands to Myself” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The 20-year-old tweeted a link to his performance writing, “I HAVE BEEN DYING FOR THIS TO COME OUT. Here's a lil Hands to Myself/Sorry medley I did for fun at @FallonTonight.”

WATCH TROYE'S MEDLEY BELOW