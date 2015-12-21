The Clinton family has a lot on their agenda for 2016 besides Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign. On Monday, the Democratic presidential hopeful’s daughter, Chelsea Clinton, announced that she is expecting her second child with husband Marc Mezvinsky.

The expectant mom shared the happy news on her Twitter account with an adorable photo of her 15-month-old daughter Charlotte. She tweeted, “Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season.”

Next summer, Charlotte is going to be a big sister! Feeling very blessed & grateful this holiday season. pic.twitter.com/gpCGqcmeCq — Chelsea Clinton (@ChelseaClinton) December 21, 2015

The 35-year-old continued her pregnancy announcement on Facebook. She wrote, “Being Charlotte’s parents has been the most joyous, meaningful and loving experience of our lives and we are very excited about growing our family in the new year.”

No doubt Chelsea's parents Bill and Hillary are equally excited. Both took to social media to extend their congratulations. The proud grandmother retweeted her daughter's pregnancy tweet and added, “Your dad and I could not be happier for you, Marc, and Charlotte. We’re so excited to meet our second grandchild!”

Chelsea and Marc Photo: Getty Images

Bill echoed his wife’s wishes tweeting, “Christmas comes early! ‪@HillaryClinton and I are thrilled for Chelsea, Marc and Charlotte’s growing family in 2016!”

Chelsea and Marc tied the knot back in July 2010. The couple welcomed their first child Charlotte in 2014.

Congratulations to the growing family!