​Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin's daughter Apple shows off impressive guitar skills

Looks like the apple doesn’t fall too far from the tree! Apple Martin seems to be following in the footsteps of her famous rockstar father, Chris Martin, when it comes to music.

The Coldplay frontman’s ex wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, shared a video of their 11-year-old daughter strumming away at her guitar in what appears to be a school holiday show.



A video posted by Gwyneth Paltrow (@gwynethpaltrow) on Dec 18, 2015 at 3:17pm PST

In the video clip, Apple can be seen singing and playing the guitar, along with other children, to Marcy Playground’s “Keegan’s Christmas." Gwyneth captioned the Instagram video, "Best wishes and love to all for a happy holiday.”

While it seems like Gwyneth’s daughter is taking after her rocker father, the Oscar winner, has recently noted that there is another artist who has had a profound effect on little Apple. In a birthday post to Taylor Swift, the actress cited the "Bad Blood" singer as her daughter’s “biggest inspiration."

The 43-year-old has previously said she approves of the pop star being her daughter's role model. Gwyneth, who also has a lovely voice herself, explained, "Taylor is a girl who's incredibly talented. She writes her own music. She's not naked on the red carpet. She's an incredibly astute business woman, so with role models like that, [Apple] can't go wrong."