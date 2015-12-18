Katie Holmes, Suri Cruise hang with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton in NYC

It was a mothers and daughters meeting of epic proportions. Katie Holmes stepped out on Thursday with her daughter Suri Cruise to meet with Hillary and Chelsea Clinton.

According to Us Weekly, the Dawson’s Creek actress and her 9-year-old were attending a “family-friendly fundraiser” in New York City for the Democratic presidential contender. Katie shared a black-and-white photo of the ladies' encounter on her Instagram writing, “Mothers and daughters #wearewithhillary.”

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 17, 2015 at 2:53pm PST

In the photo, Chelsea is seen engaging in a conversation with Tom Cruise’s youngest daughter as their mothers look on. The mother-daughter meeting took place the day before Katie’s 37th birthday.

The actress celebrated her birthday with a private dinner party at Beauty and Essex restaurant in New York City on Wednesday. Katie was joined by friends, including designer Zac Posen and chef Mario Batali. The birthday girl arrived to the New York hotspot wearing a pink coat and later showed off her red dress inside. Katie and her pals enjoyed lobster tacos, orange glazed baby carrots and pressed jerk-spiced chicken for dinner. To top off the night, the group munched on cupcakes, cookies and a decadent chocolate cake.

A photo posted by Katie Holmes (@katieholmes212) on Dec 17, 2015 at 3:05pm PST

The mom-of-one shared a photo from her fun night out in the city writing, “Awesome birthday at #beautyandessex with great friends!”

No doubt Katie and her mini-me are gearing up for the holidays. The 37-year-old previously told HELLO!, "I love family time during the holidays.” She continued, "I'm the youngest of five, and I have a lot of nieces and nephews so it's really about celebrating with them and doing a lot of arts and crafts and baking and you know that kind of thing."