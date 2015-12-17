​Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's funniest 'SNL' moments together

Let the laughs ensue! Dynamic duo Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting this weekend to host Saturday Night Live. The besties, who star in the upcoming film Sisters, have proven in the past that when they work together, they can produce nothing short of comedic gold. From starring on SNL as featured cast members during the early 2000s, to sharing the screen in films like Mean Girls and Baby Mama, along with hosting the Golden Globes, these ladies always have us ROTFL (Rolling on the floor laughing).

Tina and Amy return to 'SNL' December 19 Photo: WireImage

In honor of the return of their tag teaming on Saturday, we've rounded up some our favorite Tina and Amy SNL moments both together and apart! Plus, bonus clips of the friends' funniest moments.

Watch below:

Mom Jeans

Tina and Amy along with Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph, starred in this classic SNL commercial for moms back in 2003.



The Bush Twins’ Secret Language

The funny ladies took on the role of President George W. Bush's twin daughters, Jenna Bush (Amy Poehler) and Barbara Bush (Tina Fey) in this 2005 sketch.



Katie Couric Interviews Sarah Palin

Tina Fey proved Sarah Palin is one of her best impersonations in this parody of the CBS News interview between Katie Couric and the Alaskan governor back in 2008.



SNL 40 Weekend Update with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jane Curtin

The best pals along with former SNL cast member Jane Curtin returned to the show's news desk for weekend update to celebrate the program's 40th birthday in 2015.



Sarah Palin and Hilary Clinton Address the Nation

Reprising her role as Sarah Palin, Tina Fey and Hillary Clinton (Amy Poehler) address the nation in this sketch from 2008.



Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Mentor Lindsay Lohan

During a sketch on Weekend Update, the anchors serve as mentors to a young Lindsay Lohan to make sure she isn't neglecting her acting skills and then some.



Women on Sylvia Hewlett

Tina Fey along with Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph had words for Sylvia Hewlett, who said career women should have babies sooner in life.



Annuale

Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Casey Wilson and Kristen Wiig star in a SNL commercial for Annuale, a birth control pill, that has a few dangerous side effects including violent rage.



Lawrence Welk Mother's Day Show

In 2010, "The Lawrence Welk Show" featuring Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch serenaded Betty White with a Mother's Day song.



Girls

While the dynamic duo doesn't star together in this Girls parody, it is one of our favorite solo Tina Fey sketches featuring the actress as an immigrant from Albania.



The Palin Rap

Who can forget Amy Poehler's infamous, hilarious Sarah Palin rap that she performed while heavily pregnant alongside eskimos and a moose.

Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the 2013 Emmys