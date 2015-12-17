​Tina Fey and Amy Poehler's funniest 'SNL' moments together

Let the laughs ensue! Dynamic duo
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler are reuniting this weekend to host Saturday Night Live. The besties, who star in the upcoming film Sisters, have proven in the past that when they work together, they can produce nothing short of comedic gold. From starring on SNL as featured cast members during the early 2000s, to sharing the screen in films like Mean Girls and Baby Mama, along with hosting the Golden Globes, these ladies always have us ROTFL (Rolling on the floor laughing).
Tina and Amy return to 'SNL' December 19 Photo: WireImage
In honor of the return of their tag teaming on Saturday, we've rounded up some our favorite Tina and Amy
SNL moments both together and apart! Plus, bonus clips of the friends' funniest moments.
Watch below:
Mom Jeans
Tina and Amy along with Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph, starred in this classic SNL commercial for moms back in 2003.
The Bush Twins’ Secret Language
The funny ladies took on the role of President George W. Bush's twin daughters, Jenna Bush (Amy Poehler) and Barbara Bush (Tina Fey) in this 2005 sketch.
Katie Couric Interviews Sarah Palin
Tina Fey proved Sarah Palin is one of her best impersonations in this parody of the CBS News interview between Katie Couric and the Alaskan governor back in 2008.
SNL 40 Weekend Update with Tina Fey, Amy Poehler and Jane Curtin
The best pals along with former
SNL cast member Jane Curtin returned to the show's news desk for weekend update to celebrate the program's 40th birthday in 2015.
Sarah Palin and Hilary Clinton Address the Nation
Reprising her role as Sarah Palin, Tina Fey and Hillary Clinton (Amy Poehler) address the nation in this sketch from 2008.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler Mentor Lindsay Lohan
During a sketch on Weekend Update, the anchors serve as mentors to a young Lindsay Lohan to make sure she isn't neglecting her acting skills and then some.
Women on Sylvia Hewlett
Tina Fey along with Amy Poehler, Rachel Dratch and Maya Rudolph had words for Sylvia Hewlett, who said career women should have babies sooner in life.
Annuale
Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Casey Wilson and Kristen Wiig star in a SNL commercial for Annuale, a birth control pill, that has a few dangerous side effects including violent rage.
Lawrence Welk Mother's Day Show
In 2010, "The Lawrence Welk Show" featuring Amy Poehler, Ana Gasteyer, Maya Rudolph, Molly Shannon, Tina Fey, Rachel Dratch serenaded Betty White with a Mother's Day song.
Girls
While the dynamic duo doesn't star together in this
Girls parody, it is one of our favorite solo Tina Fey sketches featuring the actress as an immigrant from Albania.
The Palin Rap
Who can forget Amy Poehler's infamous, hilarious Sarah Palin rap that she performed while heavily pregnant alongside eskimos and a moose.
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler at the 2013 Emmys
The besties heckled host Neil Patrick Harris during the 2013 Emmy Awards asking him to twerk as they munched on popcorn.
2013 Golden Globe Awards Opening Monologue
Tina and Amy hosted the Globes for the first time in 2013 proving they can do no wrong together.
2014 Golden Globe Awards Opening Monologue
The dynamic duo returned to host the award show for a second time in 2014.
The Duo's Opening Monologue at the 2015 Golden Globes
Please come back for more! The ladies carried out their final Golden Globes hosting gig in 2015, poking fun at everyone from Emma Stone to George Clooney.
Watch Tina and Amy star in
Sisters and host SNL on Saturday, December 19 on NBC.