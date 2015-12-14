Taylor Swift reunites with Calvin Harris for birthday celebration, gifts fans with '1989' tour trailer

The gang — we mean squad’s all here! Taylor Swift treated fans on her birthday to a special surprise. The pop star announced the release of her 1989 World Tour — Live concert film. The 26-year-old posted a trailer for the upcoming movie on Sunday, captioned, “Thank you so much for all the birthday wishes! I have a little surprise for you.”

“I wondered what it would be like to perform for 70,000 people,” Taylor says in the trailer. “I wondered what would happen if I invited the most amazing artists in the world to come out with me and perform on my stage. Would they do it?” (hint: yes!)

Featured in the star-studded trailer are artists Mick Jagger, bestie Selena Gomez, Miranda Lambert, John Legend and Justin Timberlake, who all joined the singer on stage during her world tour. The anticipated movie will be released on December 20 on Apple Music.

Taylor, Calvin & DJ snake with Santa  pic.twitter.com/kAbT9Fj9o3 — Team Calvin Harris (@CalvinHDaily) December 14, 2015

I was just adopted by @calvinharris and @taylorswift mom and dad are gonna show me the good life now A photo posted by Jamie Iovine (@jamieiovine) on Dec 13, 2015 at 5:50pm PST

The 1989 tour officially wrapped Down Under in Australia on December 12. Now back stateside, the "Bad Blood" singer rang in her birthday on Sunday with boyfriend Calvin Harris. Taylor celebrated turning the big 2-6 at a Christmas-themed party in Los Angeles.

WATCH THE 1989 TRAILER BELOW