Keith Urban's father Robert is 'finally at peace' after losing battle with cancer

Keith Urban is mourning the loss of his father Robert Urban. The country singer's dad died Saturday night after losing his battle with cancer. The 48-year-old announced his father's passing in a statement to PEOPLE, just days after it was revealed that he had entered hospice care.

"I've been deeply touched by the outpouring of love and support that Nicole [Kidman] and I, and our family, have received since my Dad's passing on Saturday night," Keith said in a statement. "His long battle with cancer is now over, and he is finally at peace. My dad's love of country music and America set me on my life's journey, and shaped so much of who I am today."

Keith Urban's father Robert has passed away Photo: Getty Images

He added, "Thank you to everyone who has kept us all in your thoughts and prayers."

It was only last week that Keith opened up about his father's condition, while promoting his Keith Urban So Far… exhibit at the Country Music Hall of Fame in Nashville. At the time, the country crooner said his dad has "probably only got a few weeks, if that." He revealed, "I've just been dealing with that the last couple of days."

"This has all come at a very strange time where it's typical of a career that has extreme highs and extreme lows all often at the exact same time," Keith told The Tennessean. "So [the exhibit] is bittersweet a little bit because [my dad] is the catalyst for all of this. My dad is the catalyst for me living in America."

Being a Dad gives me a WHOLE new love and appreciation for my Dad - and everything he's done for me. - KU #withdad

The "Somebody Like You" singer, who was born in New Zealand, shared that his dad thought it was important that he "dressed like a performer." Keith recalled that it was his father who inspired him to live his dreams as a singer. He said, "I want to make those kinds of records, that people know are going to be solid and they go out and get it. I want to thank dad for starting me on this journey."

No doubt Keith will have the full support of his wife Nicole Kidman, who lost her father just last year. The actress recently opened up about her and her husband's "wonderful" relationship and how she wishes they had met sooner. The couple, who met in 2005 and married the following year, share two daughters together: Sunday, 7 and Faith, 5.