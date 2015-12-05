Jenna Dewan Tatum and Emmanuelle Chriqui throw star-studded joint birthday party

These ladies sure know how to throw a party! Jenna Dewan Tatum and bestie Emmanuelle Chriqui celebrated their birthdays with a star-studded bash at L.A. Bootsy Bellows on Friday night. Emmanuelle, who turns 38 on December 10, wrote on Instagram: “Another epic dance party with my bestie @jennaldewan. 16 years of friendship and going strong! Thank you @brettgursky, @bootsybellows, @absolutelyx #LaPhotoParty for a magical and super fun night.#ijenna#iem.”

Emmanuelle posted this photo of her and the co-birthday girl in the photo booth Photo: Instagram/@echriqui

Jenna celebrated the big 3-5 at the all night soiree in the club’s private room where nonstop '90s Hip hop played. It was nonstop dancing with Jenna and hubby Channing leading the pack. “Jenna and Channing were dancing machines,” a partygoer tells HELLO!. “All the celebrity couples were so cute and having so much fun together.”

SICK ✌️ A photo posted by Behati Prinsloo Levine (@behatiprinsloo) on Dec 5, 2015 at 2:23am PST



As for their party guests, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a night out with Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo. After being honored with the March of Dimes Grace Kelly award at the charity’s luncheon, Jessica Alba slipped into something more comfortable and came to the party with husband Cash Warren. Lea Michele, who was with boyfriend Matthew Paetz, also took to Instagram and posted: “Girls night out with our boys celebrating the beautiful @jennaldewan. Happy Birthday Jenna!”

Girls night out with our boys ❤️ Celebrating the beautiful @jennaldewan  Happy Birthday Jenna! A photo posted by Lea Michele (@msleamichele) on Dec 5, 2015 at 10:19am PST



After her performance at iHeart Radio’s KIIS FM Jingle Ball at the Staples Center, Selena Gomez changed into jeans and a black crop top for a night on the town. She was joined by Niall Horan from One Direction and his bandmate Louis Tomlinson .

Emmanuelle’s Entourage co-stars Jerry Ferrara and Kevin Connolly feted the beauties as well as Creed star Michael B. Jordan, Lea’s Scream Queens’ co-star Nasim Pedrad, who had fun in the photo booth with Behati, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. The party went until 2 a.m.