Blake Shelton is thankful for Gwen Stefani 'for tons of reasons'

Despite divorcing earlier this year, Blake Shelton has a lot to be thankful for this holiday season, and that includes his new love Gwen Stefani. The country crooner opened up to Entertainment Tonight on Monday before The Voice’s live-episode to discuss his relationship with the No Doubt singer. "I'm thankful for Gwen for tons of reasons," Blake said, "but mostly because she makes us all look a whole lot better on this show."

Photo: Instagram/@GwenStefani

The 39-year-old also couldn’t help but gush over his girlfriend’s fashion choices for the latest episode. Blake told the outlet, "Wait ‘til you see! I saw what she's going to be wearing for this performance tonight; it's stunning."

He added, "It's so beautiful."

And Blake certainly wasn't lying. Gwen looked like a Grecian goddess Monday night donning a white Marchesa gown. The 46-year-old delivered an emotional rendition of her breakup ballad "Used to Love You” — which was released not long after splitting from her husband of 13 years, Gavin Rossdale.

Photo: Tyler Golden/NBC

Prior to the show, fellow Voice judge, Pharrell Williams, noted how Blake and Gwen's relationship has been positive for the two lovebirds respectively. "I am grateful that Gwen is in the most free place that I feel like she's ever been since I've known her as a human being," Pharrell told ET. "Not just creatively, but just as a human being, she's floating right now."

In Blake’s case, the “Happy” singer said, “I'm grateful that [he] is smiling these days and inspired as well musically.”

Photo: FilmMagic

While the country singer has happily moved on, his former wife Miranda Lambert is also looking forward to the future. In her cover story with Cosmopolitan, she said, "I had a great relationship with an amazing man," adding, "I know what good is. I have a great launching pad for the future. I will never take that for granted."

She continued: "We are real people with real lives and real s--t. We’re both very honest. This is what it is now, and we’re moving forward Marriage is a tough business, and we gave it our best college try."

WATCH GWEN STEFANI’S EMOTIONAL PERFORMANCE BELOW