British department store John Lewis releases heartfelt Christmas ad

British department store John Lewis has kicked off the festive season by releasing its annual Christmas advertising campaign. Entitled 'Man on The Moon,' the commercial tells the story of a magical and unexpected connection between a little girl and a man who lives on the moon.

WATCH THE COMMERCIAL IN FULL BELOW

The narrative demonstrates the power of kindness and thoughtfulness during the festive period – we're used to Christmas being associated with joy, but it can also be a time when some might find themselves alone.



The commercial ends with: "Show someone they're loved this Christmas." It is set to the British rock band Oasis' track "Half the World Away," recorded by 19-year-old Norweigan singer Aurora Aksnes.





John Lewis has partnered with British charity Age UK to drive awareness and support for some of the million older people who can go for a month without speaking to anyone. "Our Christmas advert is once again all about going the extra mile to give someone the perfect gift," says the customer director at John Lewis. "This year though, the story is told in a uniquely creative and engaging way as we see Lily, our heroine, go to great lengths to connect with the man on the moon."



"We hope it inspires people to find really special gifts for their loved ones and through our partnership with Age UK, raises awareness of the issue of loneliness amongst older people and encourages others to support in any way they can."



This is the first of many Christmas ads that are set to be released in the run up to the big day, including the famous Coca-Cola 'Holidays Are Coming' one that has been aired every December for the past 20 years.