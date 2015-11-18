Joey Feek's wish is to be alive for Christmas and her daughter's birthday

Joey Feek is hoping for a Christmas miracle. As the country singer nears the end of her battle with cancer, she remains hopeful that she will still be around to celebrate the holidays with her family.

Photo: Getty Images

"Her friends gathered around her on the couch and she told them of her hope that she might be able to still be here for Christmas, or for Indiana's second birthday in February," the 40-year-old’s husband Rory Feek wrote on his blog, This Life I live.

Joey entered hospice care earlier this month after ceasing chemo and radiation treatments for her terminal cancer. Despite knowing she can’t win this fight, the singer won't allow her cancer to break her unwavering faith. On Saturday Rory wrote, “Joey’s hope never fades. No amount of pain or medicine can touch it.” He continued, “It runs too deep. It’s connected to her faith in God. And as she will tell you, God can do anything.”

Choosing to spend her final days in her hometown of Alexandria, Indiana, the singer has found herself surrounded by love. The couple’s 21-month-old daughter Indiana, regularly visits her mom, in addition to Rory’s teenage daughters, Heidi and Hopie (from a previous relationship). Rory recently shared a moving photo of Joey and her girls embracing each other in a group hug.

A photo posted by Joey+Rory (@roryandjoey) on Nov 15, 2015 at 4:31am PST

Also visiting the singer of the country duo Joey + Rory are friends of the couple. On Saturday Rory recounted a touching get-together with friends who stopped by to say their goodbyes, including Joey's 80-year-old-friend Miss Joan.

Friends stopped by the couple's farm to say goodbye Photo: ThisLifeILive.com

“They all stayed for many hours, and Joey’s mama cooked and had pies and dinner for everyone. We all laughed and we cried, and one-by-one I led our friends through a door into the back bedroom to see her and sit with her and talk. Some came out smiling and full of joy and some came out hurting and having a hard-time catching their breath,” Rory wrote.

Miss Joan was “especially moved.” The 80-year-old had been teaching Joey how to quilt and made one for the singer. Rory told Miss Joan, “That’s what [Joey] wants to be wrapped in when it’s her time to go.”

He wrote, “Our tears fell with hers.”