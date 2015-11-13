Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs look loved up on rare date night out

The look of love! Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs looked more enamored as ever as they attended the 8th Annual GO Campaign Gala in Beverly Hills. The Twilight actor looked dapper in a black suit and skinny tie for the night out, while his partner wore a complementing look: a white jumpsuit paired with black lace-up high-heeled boots.



The couple only had eyes for each other as they attended the charity event Photo: Getty Images

Inside the bash the couple sat with Robert’s longtime friend Katy Perry, who have been close friends over the years even through their respective break-ups with Kristen Stewart and John Mayer. The 31-year-old "I Kissed A Girl" singer looked polished and elegant in a black gown and deep lipstick in the season's red hot berry hue.

The three stars seemed to be having a great time, seen laughing, joking and becoming especially animated during bidding for the charity auction.

The couple were joined at their table by Robert's good friend Katy Perry Photo: Getty Images

Joining them at the charity gala were several other famous Hollywood stars including Fast and Furious actor Vin Diesel, Star Wars actor Ewan McGregor and Kate Hudson.

Robert took time out of his busy schedule to attend the star-studded event. The 29-year-old is currently working on several projects, including starring in the film The Lost City of Z, which is being produced by Brad Pitt’s company Plan B. Once filming wraps on that movie he will immediately start shooting The Trap, a crime thriller in which he will star in alongside Al Pacino and Benicio Del Toro.