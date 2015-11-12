Behind the scenes of Sia's new video for "Alive" with 9-year-old Mahiro

Sia comes alive in her new music video featuring a fresh little muse. Rather than using Maddie Ziegler , who has starred in three of her videos — "Elastic Heart," "Big Girls Cry" and "Chandelier" — Sia turned to the Internet to find Mahiro, the star of her latest video "Alive."

Photo: Getty Images

"I just was looking for little martial artists and so I went on YouTube," the singer says in the behind the scenes video. "Couldn't have been easier to find her. She was like the third video I looked at."

The 9-year-old karateka was shocked to learn she had been cast in Sia's project. Mahiro says, "I have only been focused on my karate and being in tournaments, so I was surprised to be a part of this music video." Donning a ying yang version of the wig featured in other Sia videos, the little Japanese martial artist shows off her impressive moves on set of the abandoned warehouse.

“When you meet her, she’s a regular nine-year-old who’s into stickers and hair elastics and then you yell ‘action!’ and she starts her karate and it’s like holy f**k,” Sia says.

Mahiro joins Maddie and actor Shia LaBeouf (starred with Maddie in the singer's "Elastic Heart" video) who have both been cast in other Sia music videos.

WATCH THE BEHIND-THE-SCENES VIDEO