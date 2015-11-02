Justin Timberlake set to perform at the CMA Awards with Chris Stapleton

Justin Timberlake is heading home to Tennessee! Good Morning America revealed on Monday that the "SexyBack" singer will be performing at the 2015 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville. The 34-year-old, who hails from Memphis, will join first-time CMA nominee Chris Stapleton on stage Wednesday, November 4 for a duet.

Justin Timberlake Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Chris revealed that he and Justin have "always talked about finding a reason to do something together."

"[Timberlake] is obviously one of the greatest musical talents in the world, maybe ever, that we have," Chris told the outlet. "I called him up with no thought of him agreeing to it, and he was ready to start planning it right then. I said, 'Well, I think maybe we should wait, and if we get nominated they'll let me have [a slot].' He was so gracious and kind to want to do it and was so excited about it, and I'm excited about it. It'll be something I've never done before for sure."

The "Suit & Tie" singer shared a rehearsal photo expressing his excitement shortly after news broke about the surprise performance.

Finishing up rehearsals... Honored to share the stage with this BADASS. Wednesday night. Memphis x Nashville. @castapleton #CMAawards A photo posted by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Nov 2, 2015 at 12:09pm PST

The 37-year-old debuted his solo album Traveller earlier this year and is nominated for three awards - Male Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year and Album of the Year.

Jessica Biel's hubby and Chris' duet won't be the only music crossover at the country award show. Keith Urban is set to perform with John Mellencamp and Thomas Rhett will be joined on stage by Fall Out Boy.

The CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.