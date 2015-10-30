Luke Bryan is adding a little country to Thanksgiving! The country superstar will perform on November 26 during halftime at the NFL's holiday game as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Carolina Panthers in Texas at the AT&T stadium.

Luke will perform at the NFL's Thanksgiving halftime show Photo: Getty Images

The 39-year-old Cowboys fan took to his Instagram to share his excitement. "I'm honored to be kicking off the @SalvationArmyUS' 125th Red Kettle Campaign with a halftime performance at the @DallasCowboys Thanksgiving Day game," he captioned the photo of himself holding a custom-made Dallas Cowboys football jersey, and posing with some of the football team's cheerleaders.

The singer has been busy touring the country with his Kick the Dust Up Tour in support of his latest album Kill the Lights. On November 1, the crooner will perform a series of make-up concerts as part of his Farm Tour in South Carolina, after the gigs were postponed due to the recent flooding in the state. The shows will promote relief efforts through Harvest Hope and and allow fans to donate to the cause.

Luke has had a truly bright 2015 (and not just because he got his own limited-edition scented candle). Kill the Lights reached number one, and the singer celebrated his 14th career chart topper with his single, "Strip it Down." In November, the musician may have more to celebrate at this year's CMA awards, where he's nominated for Entertainer of the Year and Male Vocalist of the Year. The star will also perform at the ceremony, hosted by Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley, which will air on November 4.