Chris Hemsworth and wife Elsa Pataky's family life in Australia

As they head up a nomadic family of five that has traveled the world, Chris Hemsworth and his actress wife Elsa Pataky are now calling his native Australia "home." Previous stops have been London and Boston as Chris filmed The Huntsman and Ghostbusters respectively, but neither place seems to compare to the Hemsworth clan's wild times Down Under.

CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY OF CHRIS' FAMILY LIFE IN AUSTRALIA

Chris and wife Elsa have been married for nearly five years, but have just recently settled in his home country of Australia Photo: Getty Images

The photogenic couple, who married in December 2010, have three gorgeous kids: only daughter India, 3, and 18-month-old twin sons Tristan and Sasha. And unlike their previous city lifestyle, their new life in Australia involves a lot of contact with nature – for example, a new tenant that they discovered in their backyard: a very large snake.

Mi nuevo compañero de cuarto!! My new house mate!!  #Australia #wildlife #lovenature #snakes #vidasalvaje #wildlife #scarymoments #howwegethimout #donttouch #excited Una foto publicada por Elsa Pataky (@elsapatakyconfidential) el 10 de Oct de 2015 a la(s) 3:27 PDT

But on the less wild side, being close to home means a life filled with extended family – like Chris' film star brother Liam Hemsworth, who posted a snap of his nieces and nephew rolling around the floor with their dog. "Who needs a nanny?" reads the caption from Liam, who also counted on some family support from Chris and their parents on October 18 at the Melbourne premiere of his new movie The Dressmaker.



Elsa said she was "melting" with love at the sight of this daddy moment Photo: Instagram/@elsapatakyconfidential

Also on the subject of family life, Furious 7 star Elsa has said she's more focused on being a mom than on her Hollywood career these days. "I'm adapting my work to my kids – I want to live every moment with them," were her comments to the press on her last trip home to Spain. "My main role is as a mother and it's what I want most."