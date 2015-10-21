Supermodel Bar Refaeli confirms her engagement to businessman boyfriend

Bar Refaeli is officially off the market! The Israeli model has confirmed she is engaged to 40-year-old businessman Adi Ezra. The 29-year-old posted a photo on Instagram Wednesday showing a framed picture of her and her beau kissing with a gold "love" necklace hanging from it.

The clearly happy couple then later confirmed that they were in fact engaged. Her rep told the Daily Mail, "We are pleased to tell you that she is engaged."

Love A photo posted by Bar Refaeli (@barrefaeli) on Mar 11, 2015 at 6:50am PDT



According to reports in Israeli newspaper Israel Hayom, the pair was vacationing in the Caribbean when Adi proposed on Wednesday evening. Sources told the paper an emotional Bar immediately said "yes" and that they are staying on the island until next week when they're due back in Israel.





The couple seem to be very happy as seen here on Valentine's Day Photo: Instagram

The blonde beauty famously dated actor Leonardo DiCaprio until 2011 when they split. It wasn't until three years later in 2014 did Bar and Adi meet through mutual friends. She has since gushed about her new love, telling the Israeli paper recently, "I'm in a happy relationship, and we love each other very much. Everything fits and everything is just right."

Bar famously dated Leonardo DiCaprio Photo: Getty Images

And it seems like babies are already on the brain! "I won't speak for him, but the only thing stopping me from getting pregnant now is that it's so much fun with him that I don't want to change anything yet," she said. "I've basically been ready to be a mother since I was 22. I've had names picked out in my head for kids for the last eight years."