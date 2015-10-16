Eva Amurri on having more children and family traditions with mom Susan Sarandon

Eva Amurri is Hollywood royalty. The 30-year-old actress and blogger is the daughter of Academy Award winner Susan Sarandon and Italian director Franco Amurri. “[My childhood] was wonderful. We had a lot of great experiences, we were able to travel a lot and I feel really grateful for that,” she told HELLO! about growing up in a famous famly.

During our chat at Maison Margiela's Smells Like Memories party in Beverly Hills, she reflected on her relatively normal childhood. “At the end of the day we grew up like any other kids with ups and downs that any family has," she noted. "My parents were just, like, parents. I know that it was different – but because it was all I knew, I can't really speak to how."

"We grew up just like any other kids," Eva told HELLO! of being raised by film legend mom Susan Sarandon Photo: Getty Images



The star, who is mom to a 14-month-old daughter Marlowe with husband Kyle Martino, will actually be working alongside her own mother in 2016's aptly titled Mother’s Day, which also stars Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Kate Hudson and Sharon Stone.

But it's another holiday that has Eva excited to share her family traditions with her daughter. “We used to have Halloween Trick or Treating parties," she recalled. "This is the first year that my daughter can walk around and Trick or Treat. I'm excited to kind of continue the tradition, to have a Halloween Trick or Treating party for all of her friends."

Eva and Kyle are "definitely" planning on more kids Photo: Getty Images

And what's it like following in her mother's footsteps with her career? “I found [acting] very interesting in a lot of ways and challenging in a lot of ways," she continued. "I had a great time being an actor and now I have my blog and that is fulfilling me in other ways that I never knew possible. I just feel lucky that I'm able to be creative.”

In fact, in August, Eva shared a tragic event from her life in a powerful post on her blog Happily Eva After, revealing the devastating news that she had suffered a miscarriage. While she will never get over the loss of their 'little angel' that slipped away from them, more kids are in her and Kyle's future. "We are definitely going to have more [kids]," she said. "Hopefully soon!”