Blake Shelton announces tour, denies 'crazy' reports about his life on Twitter

Blake Shelton’s Twitter page is known for his many jokes and for winding up his celebrity friends. But on Thursday the star, who recently confirmed his split with Miranda Lambert, used it to make a big announcement – he'll be hitting the road on tour next year, kicking it off on February 16 in Cincinnatti.

The first show to go on sale, though, is his Nashville gig which takes place on March 4. "Can't wait to see y'all!" he tweeted.

Blake has announced he'll be kicking off a tour in February of next year Photo: Getty Images

The singer – who recently opened up about his secret to slimming down, "The Divorce Diet" – had his Twitter followers in stitches a day before his big news. In a series of hilarious tweets, he seemed to be setting the record straight about reports linking him to fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani, who recently announced the end of her own marriage.

The stuff I read about myself blows my mind. Shouldn't I get to do all these things since I'm already accused of them? #doublejeopardy — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) octubre 7, 2015

After first tweeting, "The stuff I read about myself blows my mind," he added: "I literally just got back from FAR northern Quebec chasing caribou and now read about all the crazy stuff I’ve been doing lately?!! #WTF?!"

Pointing out that his words are often taken out of context he wrote: "Just watch and see how these tweets I just sent get spun… This calls for a drink."

The singer's hilarious tweets on Wednesday seemed to be in response to reports linking him to fellow The Voice coach Gwen Stefani Photo: Getty Images

One fan commented: "@blakeshelton That’s called being a celebrity!! No matter what you do they’ll turn it around so you’re the bad guy!! #teamblake." In response, the handsome 39-year-old tweeted back, "I’m not a celebrity… I’m a country singer!!!" punctuated with a laughing emoji.

In July, Blake announced that he and fellow star Miranda were divorcing after four years of marriage. Country’s golden couple released an emotional statement to HELLO! saying: "This is not the future we envisioned. And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately."