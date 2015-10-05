Caitlyn Jenner: 'It's wonderful to live your life authentically'

Caitlyn Jenner was back on stage during the Voices On Point Gala, a foundation dedicated to providing college scholarships and mentorships to LGBTQ youth. The former Olympian received a loud round of applause when she appeared on stage and joked, “A standing ovation for walking out here and not tripping in heels.”

The 65-year-old stunned in a bright red silk and wool pantsuit by Anthony Franco that complimented her long, athletic frame. She completed the look with a Levian ring and Bavana earrings.

“Isn’t it just wonderful to live your life authentically? It’s such a difference that it makes," Caitlyn told the audience Photo: Getty Images

The star of I Am Cait mentioned that it was only the second time she had spoken to an audience since leaving behind her life as Bruce Jenner and announcing that she is a transgender woman. At the gala, Caitlyn was clearly both nervous and enthusiastic when she declared, “Isn’t it just wonderful to live your life authentically? It’s such a difference that it makes. I am so thankful to be here tonight, but I do have to admit that I am a little bit nervous... [That] may seem kind of strange as I'm the person who came out as trans on national television."

The audience, which included Teri Polo, Amy Landecker and Sherri Saum, applauded her several times during the speech.

Caitlyn has supported various causes relating to LGBTQ rights since revealing her transition in April Photo: Getty Images

Caitlyn first publicly appeared as a woman when she accepted the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPYS on July 15. She admitted during the speech that the experience hadn’t been easy for her: “I’m standing up there in my perfectly executed Donatella Versace gown, looking down at Lebron James and Brett Favre, and I’m thinking that I can’t go there. I can't go there, I just have to stick to my speech, but somehow I look at this audience, and I just am not that intimidated.”

Caitlyn was attending the gala to present the Point Horizon Award to Becoming Us producer Zach Zyskowski and Rhys Ernst, a producer on Transparent, for their work advocating for the LGBTQ community. “I have met with Rhys and Zach this afternoon, and I already feel like a proud parent," she continued. "And you know that I know a little something about parenting. I would adopt them but I already have too many kids.”