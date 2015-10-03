Up-and-coming model Bella Hadid has revealed that she isn’t content with becoming one of the world’s hottest new supermodels – but she also has dreams of competing in the 2016 Olympics in Brazil. Gigi Hadid’s 18-year-old sister told of her ambition to represent the USA in equestrian events at the Rio de Janeiro games as she discussed her "passion" for riding in Porter magazine.

Posing alongside horses in the photoshoot, the aspiring Olympian spoke about the hard training she is undergoing in an attempt to break into the national eventing team in time for the summer games.

Model Bella Hadid has revealed her dreams of competing in equestrian events at the 2016 Olympics Photo: Getty Images

"My devotion stemmed from my mom’s love of horses. I have been riding since I could walk, and the fact that my mom knew everything about horses really helped my passion grow," she said.

Although her initial love was driven by her mother, Bella has kept up with the hobby as it helps her to deal with the stress of working in the fashion industry. She finds riding very therapeutic, saying: "You know how every model is like ‘I do yoga’?. Well, I find riding horses has the same effect. You have to put your ego aside and concentrate on making the horse do the things you want it to do, and move in the way you want it to move."

With her blossoming modeling career just taking off, it appears the in-demand model may find it difficult to put aside time to train. She has recently been seen on the catwalks of New York, London and Milan fashion weeks and recently posted a horseback riding photo on Instagram, captioning it "I miss you."

And Bella isn't the only celebrity that competes professionally at equestrian events – horse riding fans include Queen Elizabeth, who still rides at 89, and Big Bang Theory star Kaley Cuoco, who just competed at the Longines Masters of Los Angeles.

