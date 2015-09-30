George Clooney on married life with Amal Clooney: 'We sure are having fun'

George Clooney and his wife Amal stepped out in style on Tuesday night, after celebrating their one-year anniversary two days earlier. The Hollywood actor and the human rights lawyer were spotted heading into the Viceroy hotel in mid-town Manhattan.

Looking a dream in green, Amal showed off her statuesque figure in a thigh-skimming emerald dress with matching stilettos and dangly diamond earrings. Later that evening, the two attended the New York Film Festival's 15th anniversary screening of the actor's movie O Brother, Where Art Thou?

"We had a beautiful anniversary, and we're having fun," said George Photo: Getty Images

Since saying "I do" a year ago in a fairytale ceremony in Venice, the couple have enjoyed a wonderful first year of marriage. "We sure are having fun," George, 54, told People. "We had a beautiful anniversary, and we're having fun."

As for what the Ocean's Eleven star has learned as a newlywed, he added: "That's a good question, but I can't officially tell you any of those things because that would be wrong, and [Amal] would be upset that I told anyone what I've learned."

The couple marked their first year together with a special dinner, but on the actual day itself, George attended a memorial service in L.A. for the late Jerry Weintraub, the producer behind The Karate Kid and Ocean's Eleven among other films.



"My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," George told HELLO! magazine Photo: HELLO!



Last year George and Amal married in a wedding covered by HELLO! magazine. The ceremony took place at the luxury Aman Canal Grande hotel, and had family and friends from over 30 countries in attendance.

Amal wore an exquisite custom-made, French lace Oscar de la Renta gown that was embroidered with pearls and diamanté accents and featured a gorgeous lace overlay and off-the-shoulder sleeves.

"My verdict on being Mr and Mrs Clooney? It feels pretty damn great," George told HELLO! after the ceremony.

