Whitney Cummings dishes on Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux's wedding

It was the celebrity wedding of the year, but when Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux sent out invitations to their friends and fellow stars for the surprise nuptials in August, they did it in a very low-key way. Comedian Whitney Cummings, who was one the 70 guests, said she got an email.

Whitney Cummings Photo: Charles Sykes/Bravo

Whitney dished about Jen and Justin's wedding when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live on Sunday, September 27.

Host Andy Cohen wanted to know all about the August 5 ceremony that was held in the backyard of the couple's Bel Air, California, home, and fired off a lot of questions for Whitney, 33.

Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston Photo: Getty Images

How was guest Howard Stern's speech at the reception?

"Hilarious," the actress replied. "All he talked about was how he didn't know Justin well enough to be there. It was very funny."

Was it true that the guests -- who also included Sandra Bullock, Chelsea Handler, Courteney Cox, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi, Tobey Maguire, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski -- had to hand in their cell phones?

"I handed mine in," Whitney said.

Who was the drunkest at the wedding?

"Me," Whitney replied.

Andy asked her what she gave as a wedding present.

"I gave [Jen] a ring that said 'JT' – initials," Whitney explained. "I gave her basically an engagement ring for her wedding. It was very weird."

What was the song for the couple's first dance?

"Sia sang 'Chandelier,' " Whitney revealed.

And finally, was there anyone there who was not famous?

"Me," Whitney joked.

Jen, 46, and Justin, 44, who met on the set of the film Wanderlust, got engaged in August 2012 after more than a year of dating.

The couple honeymooned in Bora Bora, where they were accompanied by friends including Courteney, Chelsea, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel.

In an interview with Extra last week, Justin said the unconventional trip was "so much fun."

"It was a fantastic honeymoon. We had thought about it; we could just do a normal honeymoon, or we could go with some friends, keep the party going, relax and have fun," he said. "It was really special, it was really beautiful."