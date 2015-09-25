Ashley Judd's challenging new fitness routine: Watch her do AcroYoga

Ashley Judd may look like she's training to perform a death-defying act on America's Got Talent, but the actress is actually perfecting a new fitness routine in a series of videos posted on her Instagram account. Ashley, who looks to be in the best shape of her life, has taken up AcroYoga, which mixes yoga with acrobatics.

Ashley Judd Photo: Getty Images

According to the founders, it combines elements of trust with strength building as participants perfect acrobatic poses while working on flexibility and balance. "There is a joyful, beyond the mind, body melting away, suspended in time experience," Ashley wrote on Facebook in April after spending two weeks on an AcroYoga retreat.

Got it. #GreatBase @acrospherics @jasonnemer @janetstone #AcroYoga #Pops #GoOutside A video posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on Sep 24, 2015 at 11:10pm PDT

The actress, 47, isn't the only celeb to embrace the new fitness craze – Lena Dunham has shared photos of her poses on Instagram, and NFL star Tom Brady and supermodel wife Gisele Bundchen have also tried AcroYoga.

Ashley's mom, country star Naomi Judd, describes her daughter's new passion as "Cirque du Soleil stuff."

#SquirrelPops #PlayInTheYard @acrospherics #AcroYoga @jasonnemer #BeAKidAagain #GoOutside A video posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on Sep 23, 2015 at 5:53pm PDT

"It's the strangest yoga I've ever seen in my life," she told Extra last month. "She's just an expert at it. She's done yoga for 15 years. I keep wanting her to do American Ninja Warrior."

Ashley's other passion is Zumba and she showed off her moves – and her rock-hard abs at the 2015 Zumba Convention in Orlando, Florida, in August.

Today, I had the pleasure to #dance4peace with my @zumba instructor @lauracboyd! Take a look at this new dance! A video posted by Ashley Judd (@ashley_judd) on Sep 10, 2015 at 5:57pm PDT

"It began as just a little something good for the brain, with friends mentioning a class they really enjoyed," she wrote in a Facebook post. "It has transcended brain work and become an experience of effervescent JOY. We laugh, hoot, shake, wiggle, and just happen to sweat like stuck pigs (sorry for y'all who aren't country, that's an expression I grew up with and it comes naturally). If you haven't tried Zumba yet, consider stretching yourself and making a class."