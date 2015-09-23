Blake Shelton on 'fast' divorce from Miranda Lambert: 'We're buddies'

Blake Shelton opened up on Wednesday about his surprise divorce from Miranda Lambert and insisted that the split was amicable. "Our whole thing was, we are going to be cool about this, it is what it is," Blake, 39, said during an interview on The Bobby Bones Show. "We're buddies."

Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton in 2014 Photo: Getty Images

Country music's first couple split in July, but unlike some Hollywood breakups that take years to be resolved, the pair's divorce was finalized very quickly. "In Oklahoma, it happens so fast," Blake said. "Like, Miranda and I didn't have any kids, and we had a prenuptial agreement, whatever we had. Once we filed for divorce, it was over in, like, I think it was like a nine or 10-day waiting period until it's over."

He continued: "We knew if rumblings and rumors started coming out, they would just be that. By the time anybody knew anything, it was over. It was done."

Blake and Miranda, 31, met in 2005, while he was still married to first wife Kaynette Gern. They married in 2011 and split just months after their four-year wedding anniversary.

"This is not the future we envisioned," the couple said in a joint statement to HELLO! "And it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately. We are real people, with real lives, with real families, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

Miranda hasn't spoken in an interview about their divorce but during a concert in Minnesota in August joked that she was coping with the help of alcohol, saying, "I wish I've been drinking all day, I deserve it. I just got divorced."

Blake, who is back as a coach on the new season of The Voice, has a greatest hits album, Reloaded, out next month and revealed on the radio show that he has been talking to his management team about going on tour in 2016. He said he hopes to put on a show where he'd get to perform all of his 20 number one hits.

Miranda will also be hitting the road next summer for a stadium tour with Kenny Chesney.