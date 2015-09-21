Kristin Cavallari on baby names and how her daughter will be one of the boys

Kristin Cavallari is used to being the only girl in the house with a husband and two sons, but now the 28-year-old is expecting a girl with husband Jay Cutler this winter and couldn't be more excited. The blonde beauty, opened up about how she can't wait to have someone to dress up with, but also knows her daughter will probably be one of the boys.

"I'm very excited to have a buddy to get my nails done with now," she told HELLO! at her Chinese Laundry presentation at the Row hotel. "Everyone in the house is really excited about it. I'm excited for the boys to have a sister. I think it's important for men to grow up with a girl. I think they respect women a lot more.”

Photo: WireImage

Kristin, who has two boys Camden Jack, 3, and Jaxon Wyatt, 16 months, with the NFL pro, continued: “My oldest is really excited. He's such a sweet boy. He's already talking about how he's going to hold his sister. It's very cute. Jaxon doesn't know what's about to happen, but otherwise everyone is really excited."

The Balancing in Heels author has started preparing the nursery in pinks and purples and also has their daughter's name picked out. "We’ve had a name since I was pregnant with Cam," she shared. One hint, however, is in Cricket’s Circle. “I met a woman and her dog, and I loved her dog’s name," she told them. "Funny enough, it was the name she had picked out if she had a girl, but she had boys, so she used it for her dog instead.”

Photo: FilmMagic

Kristin can also relate to Victoria Beckham, who revealed to Good Morning America her daughter Harper would prefer to play soccer with her three older brothers than get her nails done or go into fashion. "That's totally what's going to happen," she added. "I know it will, which I think is good. I think she'll be a princess, but not afraid to get dirty. She'll be out there running around with her brothers, which I like. I'm okay with that."

Other future pals she can count on having playdates with are her Hills’ co-stars kids. Audrina Patridge supported her friend at her show, but Kristin also keeps in touch with Heidi Pratt and her sister-in-law Stephanie. “We were just talking about Heidi and when she's going to have kids,” she shared. “I think it would be really fun to get everyone together. It's just hard because everyone is doing their own thing right now.”

Photo: WireImage

One co-star who may not join in on that reunion – Lauren Conrad. Kristin could reminisce though about being a first timer at New York Fashion Week. “To be part of Fashion Week is something that you feel,” she said. “I feel so lucky to be here. It's really a dream come true. When you show for the first time, that's the ultimate moment.”