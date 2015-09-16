Miranda Lambert to join Kenny Chesney on his 2016 stadium tour

The sun is setting on the summer of 2015, but Kenny Chesney already has his sights set on next summer, and is gearing up for a massive stadium tour that will have country music fans kicking up their heels in excitement. The singer has lined up a killer companion for his 2016 tour — Miranda Lambert.

Newly-single Miranda, who toured with Kenny in 2009, will be joining him again next year Photo: Getty Images

The newly single star, who split with husband of four years Blake Shelton in July, will be joining Chesney on the road next summer.

"Miranda is the real deal,” Kenny said on Tuesday as he announced the tour. “She’s a songwriter, first, and a real vocalist. She puts it all out there when she’s on stage, and I loved touring with her so much in 2009, I can’t believe it’s taken us this long to get her back out here — because I love every single thing about who she is as an artist and a person.”



"She's the real deal," says Kenny Photo: Getty Images

, who wrote Kenny's no. 1 hit "Come Over" will also be joining the tour, as will, who wrote Kenny's current hit "Save It for a Rainy Day".

“People count on having a great day when they come out to see us,” said Kenny, who closed out his Big Revival 2015 tour at the end of August with a record-breaking audience of 120,206 over two nights in Foxboro, Massachusetts. “And I think it’s important that we give them the best show we can from the moment they hit the gate until the final encore song’s been played.”

It's been a big month for Kenny and Miranda who each picked up a slew of CMA nominations including Entertainer of the Year. Kenny scored a total of seven nominations, while Miranda picked up four. Carrie Underwood and Brad Paisley are returning to host the CMAs, which will air live from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 4 on ABC.