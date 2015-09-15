Is there an off-screen romance happening between Elizabeth Olsen and Tom Hiddleston? During an interview with Refinery 29, the 26-year-old actress answered the question, denying talk that she's dating her I Saw the Light co-star.

Elizabeth, who has been single since splitting with her fiancé Boyd Holbrook in January, was asked directly if she was dating Tom, to which she replied: "No. I mean people can think what they want to think."

She also shared: "I mean, we definitely are friends and have known each other for about four years. We happened to be at a restaurant, at the wrong time, having dinner. We all go out to dinner."

Elizabeth and Tom have known each other for four years Photo: Getty Images

Elizabeth admits that this isn't the first time she has been linked to a Hollywood actor, quipping: "Well, apparently, I'm dating Chris Evans, and apparently, I've dated Jeremy Renner… I don't react to it."

She and Tom sparked relationship rumors in July after they were spotted on several outings, including enjoying a romantic dinner. On Friday, the Marvel stars appeared together – but it was for their film's premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

"People can think what they want to think," she said of the gossip Photo: Getty Images

I Saw the Light is scheduled for release in November, and revolves around country music singer Hank Williams' rise to fame and sudden death at the age of 29. In the film, Elizabeth plays Hank's first wife Audrey.

The actress explained what drew her to the character, and described the couple's complex love-hate relationship. "The first thing that drew me to the relationship was how passionately they hated each other and how passionately they loved each other. I think the way [writer/director] Marc [Abraham] wrote the dynamic of the marriage and their dysfunctional relationship was very honest," she explained.

She added: "It wasn’t judgmental. That was something I found very interesting. I really love characters that people assume you’re supposed to not like and then defending them."