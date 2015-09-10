Celebrity week in photos: Kelly Rowland heads to the US Open and more

Summer drawing to a close means back to school for most, but for others it means heading to the Venice Film Festival. Jake Gyllenhaal, Dakota Johnson and Johnny Depp all spent time in the canal-filled city stepping off boats and on to red carpets.

Meanwhile, another annual event that brings out a sportier crowd was happening simultaneously at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NY. Kelly Rowland and the boys from One Direction enjoyed watching Serena Williams as well as Novak Djokovic in the beginning rounds of the US Open.

On the west coast, Jenna Dewan Tatum and Vanessa Hudgens came together with many of Hollywood's most fashionable ladies to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the A List.

CLICK PHOTO BELOW FOR FULL GALLERY: