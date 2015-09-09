Caitlyn Jenner opens up about car crash: 'You'll never get over it'

Caitlyn Jenner said that she’ll “never get over” a car accident in February that resulted in a woman dying. "I remember it happening. That's about it," she told TODAY’s Matt Lauer in an interview, adding that ongoing legal action prevents her from talking about it. "A tragedy like this, you'll never get over it. You just learn to live with it the best you possibly can."

Addressing reports that speed was a factor in the accident, the reality star said that she was driving under the speed limit. “I was going 46 in a 50 – my air bag didn't even go off,” she continued.

Matt then questioned her about the worst-case scenario of the litigation – serving up to a year in the Los Angeles County Jail. “The media wants that picture, don't they," Caitlyn responded. "That is the worst case scenario. I don’t know, we’ll see. The men's county jail, it is an enormous problem that they would put trans women in a men's county jail, but those are things we are looking into."

The star of the new E! show I am Cait played golf with the morning show host and reflected on the past several months since coming out as a woman. She said that there is nothing she misses about her old life as Bruce Jenner. “I’ve lived the ultimate male. I think about my life and where I’m at in my life right now and what a tremendous experience this is,” she shared. “Hardly nobody gets to live two genders in their life. Everyone wonders what’s it like to come from the other side... here I have the opportunity to do that.”

Caitlyn has acted as a spokesperson for the trans community since announcing her new identity in the July issue of Vanity Fair magazine. The cover shot of Caitlyn in a bustier has become such a cultural icon that some companies are now making it into Halloween costumes. “I’m in on the joke,” she told Matt. “I don’t think it’s offensive at all. I know the community does... I think it’s great. You got to enjoy life. Life’s too short. I can’t get too upset about stuff like that.”

As the interview began, Matt admitted to feeling somewhat nervous. “I’ll get you through it,” Caitlyn joked. “I understand that it’s difficult for people to understand this, and that’s ok.”

It highlighted the former Olympic athlete’s comfort as the transgender community’s most high-profile spokesperson. She regularly posts updates on her experiences on Instagram as well as on her website, CaitlynJenner.com. At the end of August, she wrote about visiting a retreat for transgender children, teens and their families. "I probably learned more from them than they did from me. I was so impressed by them – these young people have it together. Despite the tremendous challenge of dealing with their gender identities, they have incredible aspirations and are excited about life."