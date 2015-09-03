Bethenny Frankel channels her inner Kim Kardashian in throwback photo

Bethenny Frankel can count herself as one of Kim Kardashian's 45 million Instagram followers. The Real Housewives of New York star posted a throwback Thursday photo on her Instagram featuring her and the selfie queen. "Channeling my inner Kardashian with Kim K. #TBT," the 44-year-old reality TV star captioned the pic featuring the two standing side-by-side in black dresses and showing off their million dollar smiles.

Bethenny posted a throwback Thursday pic featuring the selfie Queen Kim Kardashian Photo: Instagram/@BethennyFrankel

Before rubbing elbows with Kim, the Skinnygirl founder worked with another famous Hollywood family — the Hiltons. She first started as Kathy Hilton's assistant. Kathy's sister Kyle Richards and close friend of Bethenny's also revealed that she had a job driving Paris and Nicky to school before eventually becoming a cook for them. Bethenny was also an assistant to Law and Order SVU'sMariska Hargitay and Clueless star Alicia Silverstone.

This summer, Bethenny has been promoting her latest book I Suck At Relationships So You Don't Have To, enjoying fun in the sun with daughter Bryn in the Hamptons and making a splash on the set of Bravo's Real Housewives of New York.

As for Kim, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been girl about town as she and Kanye West await the arrival of their son. On September 1, she along with sisters Khloe and Kylie and momager Kris attended a preview of their apps and websites at Nobu in Malibu. She also celebrated reaching those 45 million followers on Instagram with a set of three cleavage-showing selfies.

Besitos everyone!!!!! #45mil A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Sep 2, 2015 at 4:26pm PDT

Kim's posts certainly prove she follows Bethenny's life motto. “It’s about how you feel; it’s about being confident,” she shared during an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box. “It’s about indulging, not depriving.”