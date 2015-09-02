Miranda Lambert sings about divorce, has fun with Taylor Swift's 'Bad Blood'

Miranda Lambert isn't staying out of the public eye since announcing her divorce from Blake Shelton. Instead, the country singer is hitting the stage and posting videos belting out some poignant tunes. The blonde beauty took to the stage in a hot pink dress on September 1 at the ACM Honors celebration in Nashville to perform the racy song, "Rated X."

Miranda Lambert sang a song about divorce at the ACMs Photo: Getty Images

"She sang songs that were not necessarily appropriate at times – like this for me," Miranda said of the Loretta Lynn's 1972 tune at the show. "I'm so thankful for women empowerment." Not shying away from the top of divorce, lyrics to the song included, "Well if you've been a married woman and things didn't seem to work out / Divorce is the key to bein' loose and free so you're gonna be talked about / Everybody knows that you've loved once so they think you'll love again."

The 31-year-old also posted a video on Instagram performing a rendition of Taylor Swift's "Bad Blood" holding a curling iron. We challenge @taylorswift to a #glamjam #acmhonors #nashville#badblood @tiffanygiffordstyle @moanilee@johnnylavoy @harps226 #bringit," she captioned the funny clip.

We challenge @taylorswift to a #glamjam #acmhonors #nashville #badblood @tiffanygiffordstyle @moanilee @johnnylavoy @harps226 #bringit A video posted by Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) on Sep 1, 2015 at 8:41pm PDT



"Bad Blood" and "X Rated" weren't the only times Miranda hinted at her divorce. While performing at a festival in Minnesota on August 7, Miranda joked that she was coping with alcohol saying, "I wish I've been drinking all day, I deserve it. I just got divorced.” Blake and Miranda confirmed they were splitting after four years of marriage on July 20 and finalized their divorce later that day.

Blake and Miranda announced their divorce in July Photo: Getty Images