Ever want to live like Marissa (Mischa Barton) or Seth (Adam Brody) from the hit TV show The O.C.? Well, here's your chance. The home that was used as the Cohen family household is on the market for $6.25 million. And though the show was supposed to take place in Newport Beach, the real life mansion is actually located in Malibu, California.

The house from the hit TV show The O.C. is up for sale for $6.25 million Photo: Trulia

Set on 4.45-acres, the stunning 6,376-square-foot house is perched above Zuma Beach and surrounded by state parklands. Of course, the property features all the luxuries you'd expect from the fictional family including six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a chef's kitchen, formal dining room, sunroom, library, security system and multiple fireplaces.

The mansion features a stunning chef's kitchen Photo: Trulia

This Mediterreanean style villa has stunning views of the mountains and Pacific Ocean and an infinity pool. But, if you're looking for Ryan's (Ben Mackenzie) famous pool house you sadly won't find it. The backyard used on the show was a set and this home only has an outdoor dining area.

The house has sweeping views and an amazing backyard Photo: Trulia

According to Trulia , the house does offer “intense privacy for residents who want to avoid the prying eyes of the paparazzi…or evil surfer dudes named Volchuk [a villain type character in the show].”

The modern soap opera ran from 2003 until 2007 and followed the lives of rich kids Seth Cohen and Marissa Cooper after Ryan, a kid from the wrong side of the tracks, moved in with the Cohen family. What followed was a series of relationships, heartbreaks and arguing as you'd expect from any modern drama.

The hit show aired from 2003 until 2007 Photo: Getty Images

Though fans were sad to see the show end, they got a treat on August 30 when the first and only performance of “The Unauthorized O.C. Musical” took place in Los Angeles. Rachel Bilson, producer Stephanie Savage, and The O.C. creator Josh Schwartz all showed up for a trip down memory lane.