With a brood of six and a booming career in Hollywood, it can often be hard to spend quality time with one person. Super dad Brad Pitt managed to do just that though when he took 7-year-old son Knox to the MotoGP World Championship in Northampton, England on August 30 for some one-on-one time.

The 51-year-old actor kept a low profile by wearing a simple black shirt and newsboy cap while his youngest son donned a blue jacket and safety headphones to protect his ears from the noise of the racetrack.

Brad and his son Knox enjoyed a father-son day at the race track Photo: Getty Images

The sweet outing was also partially business for the actor who was there to promote his upcoming documentary Hitting the Apex about the fastest racers in the world. "First of all, I want to say it's great to be here at Silverstone. We're here for Mark Neal's film, and he's made a great one, another great one," Brad said at the event . "It's exhilarating. It's really moving. It's got a universal mythological tale to it, and we're really proud to get it out there. I'm telling you, the hardcore fans are going to love it, the newcomers to the sport are going to love it, and we're really proud."

After the race, Brad took Knox to meet and congratulate the winner, Italy’s Valentino Rossi before posing for some photos.

Brad and Knox posed with the Valentino Rossie Photo: Getty Images

This isn't the first time the Jolie-Pitt family has been in the U.K. recently. Brad and Angelina had tea with Prince William and Kate Middleton in June where a Kensington Palace spokesperson told HELLO! at the time, "They discussed their shared interest in combatting the illegal wildlife trade."

The busy couple is set to release their highly anticipated new film By the Sea later this fall, which Angelina and her real-life husband portray an unhappy couple on the brink of breaking up.