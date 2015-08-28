Kelly Clarkson may be performing for thousands on her "Piece by Piece" tour, but there's one person who seems to be her number one fan: the singer's 14-month-old daughter River Rose. The pregnant star has been sharing photos of her baby girl from backstage showing that this tot has the ultimate VIP access.

"She's VIP all access y'all!," the 33-year-old captioned a picture of River with an all access pass and bedazzled headphones.

CLICK PHOTOS FOR FULL GALLERY

Kelly's daughter River has VIP access Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

This isn't the first time the tyke has been given special access. River has been accompanying her mom to several shows on the tour, all with exclusive access of course. "Pre-show warm up with River," the American Idol alum captioned another backstage pic.

River joined her mom backstage before her show Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

Since entering this world, River has already been to award shows, concerts and at her mother's TV appearances. Kelly shared another snap of husband Brandon Blackstock and her daughter backstage at American Idol on April 12. The singer captioned the pic, "My entourage outside my dressing room at #AmericanIdol today :)."

Kelly's husband Brandon and daughter joined her on American Idol Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

And the "Stronger" singer even brought the baby to her appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and the Billboard Music Awards, sharing photos from each. Clearly not wanting to lose a minute of time with River, Kelly has even had the baby in the recording studio and on the tour bus.

River even got to meet Jimmy Fallon Photo: Instagram/@kellyclarkson

Despite her incredible fame and success, the songstress has found new happiness with Brandon and their daughter. "My best friend always said, 'You just want to create the family you never had.' I might be doing that," Kelly told PEOPLE . "I've accomplished a lot, but I guess the biggest success I want is that whenever I die people will say 'She was so successful as a mother, and as a wife.' That's kind of my big goal."

And there's soon to be another VIP tot. On August 19, Kelly told fans at Los Angeles' Staples Center that she was pregnant. "I was not planning on announcing this,' she blurted out. "I'm totally pregnant!"