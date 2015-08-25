After keeping their relationship private for three years, Alison Brie and Dave Franco are finally engaged! The couple shared the news via her rep to E! News on August 24. The confirmation came after the Community star showed off her diamond stunner at a Los Angeles screening of her new romantic comedy Sleeping With Other People.

The 32-year-old actress and 30-year-old comedian have reportedly been together since January 2012, but have largely remained out of the spotlight. The duo posed for a rare photo at the Dior Homme show in Paris in June but has mostly walked red carpets separately including at this year's Met Gala.



Dave, who is the younger brother of James Franco

, has been climbing his way to the top of Hollywood by appearing in hit films like

21 Jump Street, Now You See Me and Warm Bodies. He scored his first starring role in 2014 in the Seth Rogen comedy Neighbors. Meanwhile, Alison made a name for herself starring in the TV shows Community and Mad Men. The pair co-starred in a Funny or Die video called Dream Girl in 2013, showing off their joint comedic skills.

Though they kept quiet about their romance, Alison did open up to Esquire in 2013 to describe what qualities she looks for in a man. "If you're a guy, you should get girls flowers all the time," she said. "They never get old and you can never get them enough. I'm never disappointed when I get flowers. I always thought guys who don't buy women flowers are such fools. All it takes is one. A little goes a long way with flowers."

Unlike her real-life romance, Alison portrays a serial cheater in her new film who becomes reacquainted with her college friend and womanizer Jake, played by Jason Sudeikis, at a 12-step program for sex addicts.