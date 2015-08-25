Eva Longoria talks healthy eating and her guilty pleasures

Eva Longoria definitely knows how to satisfy her man in the kitchen. The 40-year-old actress is quite the domestic diva and loves spending time making meals for boyfriend Jose Antonio Baston. “He likes my breakfasts,” she shared with Hello! during the LG Fam-to-Table Series: ProBake Edition event in Los Angeles. “I change it up. He’s a healthy eater, so I usually do a rice cake with avocado and a fried egg.”

Eva showed off her curves in a white dress with nude heels Photo: Getty Images

The Devious Maids producer’s commitment to healthy eating isn’t limited to what she makes for Jose. “I could easily be a vegetarian because I love vegetables so much, and I feel like L.A. is a place that can support healthy living,” she continued. “If you go to other parts of the country they’re like ‘brocollini, what’s that.’ So, yeah, I love cooking with vegetables.”

Of course it’s not diet alone that keeps her bombshell figure in tip top shape. The former Desperate Housewives actress, who reunited with her handsome co-star Jesse Metcalfe at the event, shared her workout secrets. “I do Pilates, I do SoulCycle, and I’m a runner. So, constantly doing something,” she said. “But, it makes me feel better. It gives me energy in the day. When I don’t work out, I feel lethargic.”

Jesse Metcalfe and girlfriend Cara Santana joined his former Desperate Housewives co-star at the event Photo: Sara Jaye Weiss/StartraksPhoto.com

During the event, Eva made sugar and cinnamon covered Mexican wedding cookies for the assembled crowd that also included Jesse’s girlfriend Cara Santana, Kaley Cuoco-Sweeting and Tori Spelling . Despite the sweet treat, she admitted she much prefers savory foods. “Pizza. I don’t get to eat it much, but pizza is definitely one of my favorites – the classic pepperoni,” she mentioned of her guilty pleasure. “Pizza and potato chips actually. I’m a salty person, like I’m not a sweet person.”

In July, the Hot and Bothered star was able to indulge and eat all the pizza she could get her hands on during her trip through Italy. As she traveled with friends and her boyfriend, she also made a new culinary discovery. “I wish we had better access to fresher fish, because every time I had fish in Italy it was like it came out of the ocean.”