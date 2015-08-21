Bella Hadid on being Jennifer Lawrence's doppelganger: 'It's funny'

While Bella Hadid has been making a name for herself in the modeling world, the 18-year-old, who has a striking resemblance to Jennifer Lawrence, would love to have a blossoming career as an actress. "I eventually want to act," she tells Editorialist Magazine's fall/winter issue.

As for comparisons to the highest paid actress in the world, the California native can't help but laugh. "It's funny people say we look like each other," she quips. "But I really admire her as an actress because she has so much range."

Bella Hadid covers Editorialist magazine Photo: Editorialist Magazine

For now, Bella is following in her big sister Gigi Hadid's footsteps in the world of modeling. But don't think that having the same career means that there is any sibling rivalry. “I’ve always been really hard on myself," she shares. “Gigi really helped me. She would say, ‘It’s not about you. Maybe they don’t want a brown haired, blue-eyed girl, they want a blonde haired, brown-eyed girl. It’ll all happen the way it’s supposed to happen.'"

Growing up, Bella has always had a unique style. She dyed her blonde hair brown and even experimented with blue locks. "“I had a weird style for Malibu,” she continues. “There was one point where my mom realized, ‘Ok, Bella is going to do what she wants.’"

And that was just fine for her mother and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Yolanda Foster, who is no stranger to posing in front of the camera. "In L.A., I did a lot of vintage flea market dresses and Doc Martens,” she says. “My mom was like, ‘You’re going to need to tone it down with those floral dresses when you go to New York.’”

Bella says she's "a grandmother" Photo: Editorialist Magazine

As a result of her edgy style, Bella has often been labeled the black sheep and rebel. "People think because I say I'm the black sheep that I'm a rebel or this crazy person that does drugs," she explains. "I promise I'm a good girl. I never do drugs. I literally order sushi, watch Law & Order and go to sleep at nine-o'clock every night. I'm a grandmother."