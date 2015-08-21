Carrie Underwood reveals new single 'Smoke Break' during Facebook Q&A

Carrie Underwood treated fans to a special surprise during her Facebook Q&A on Thursday. The 32-year-old singer and new mother not only talked writing 'mommy songs' and about life with dogs Ace and Penny – she also announced her new single, entitled "Smoke Break."

"I wanna tell you guys that I have new music," Carrie said in a video message to her fans. "I'm so excited for you guys to hear it."

"I think everybody can relate to the song," she told fans Photo: Facebook/Carrie Underwood

Carrie, who wrote the tune with her good friends Hillary Lindsey and Chris DeStefano, with production by Jay Joyce, shared her inspiration for the new single. "The song itself is one of those songs that I think everybody can relate to," she said. "About how life is so hectic and it's so nice if and when you actually get to step away for a second. We all need that time to ourselves to get to take a break."

As if the song it isn't hot enough, Carrie revealed the album artwork, which features the singer wearing a bustier and smokey eye makeup, and showing some leg.

The single will be featured on her upcoming album "Storyteller," which is set for release on October 23. "I really hope you guys love it," she continued. "Because I'm so excited about it."

The American Idol alum and her husband Mike Fisher welcomed their son Isaiah Michael Fisher back in February. And even though her new single is about being a hardworking mom, she assures that the entire album isn't entirely dedicated to "mommy songs."

"I tried to avoid the 'mommy songs', but one managed to find one on there," she said during her Q & A session. "I'm glad it did, because he'll always have that."

During the question and answer portion fans learned that Carrie's favorite color is blue, her two dogs Ace and Penny have locked her out of the car (a funny and frustrating moment for Carrie) and her favorite video to shoot was "Something Bad", featuring her good pal Miranda Lambert.

It doesn't just stop with new music. Carrie will be hosting the CMA awards this year with Brad Paisley. "I'm am super excited I get to host the CMA awards," she gushed to a fan. "Brad and I always have so much fun.