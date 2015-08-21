George Clooney granted permission for security cameras at England home

George Clooney has won permission to install CCTV cameras around his $16 million country home in Sonning, Berkshire, despite concerns from neighbors. His 17th century estate Aberlash House, which he and wife Amal Clooney bought in October 2014, will now be fitted with an extensive CCTV system after the local council approved his planning application.

Ten security cameras will be installed around the house, with further cameras placed on 18-foot wooden poles around the perimeter of the property's four-acre grounds.

George and Amal Clooney are set to install CCTV cameras at their 17th century English estate

When the application was submitted in July it was met with concerns from neighbors and the local council, who said that the number of cameras could lead to a "potential infringement of the privacy of neighboring properties."

The house already has its own library, gym, spa and steam room, along with a cellar and a boathouse, and a separate cottage for guests or staff. It is also surrounded by trees and expansive gardens, offering the couple seclusion and privacy. George and Amal are believed to have had a swimming pool and pool house added to the property, along with a large terrace and a private movie theater.

The couple bought the mansion in October 2014

George and Amal bought the $16-million nine-bedroom manor house on the River Thames in October 2014, one month after they tied the knot in a lavish Venice celebration. In May George confirmed that he and Amal were planning to move into the home once work had been completed towards the end of the summer.

"We've got a house there, we're fixing it up," he told Ross King during an interview on Good Morning Britain. "We're going to be moving in at the end of the summer, and we're really excited."