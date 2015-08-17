Princess Beatrice hangs with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher in NYC

Mila Kunis had a royal-filled birthday in New York City. The 32-year-old actress and mommy spent some time with husband Ashton Kutcher and friends Princess Beatrice and her boyfriend Dave Clark over the weekend.

According to E! news, the group caught an Uber from driver David Capellan, who tells the site that all of his passengers were very humble. “I just met #Ashtonkutcher #Milakunis #princessbeatrice and #DaveClark we all had a crazy convo #lol #goodpeople #royalty #uber,” the excited driver captioned the picture on his Instagram featuring Mila, Ashton and Beatrice smiling in the back seat, and Dave riding shotgun.

The Uber driver didn’t mention where he picked up the gang or dropped them off, but did say that they were "pretty hilarious." Their conversation included talk about yachts with Beatrice sharing a tidbit about her time aboard Oprah Winfrey’s mega yacht, while Ashton and Mila shared their own experiences at sea.

The group was spotted out with each other for the first time in 2013 while vacationing in Saint Tropez. Mila and Beatrice have their men to thank for their introduction as Dave and the 37-year-old actor were friends first.

The Uber ride was only part of Mila’s birthday weekend in New York City. The couple was also spotted enjoying frozen yogurt while taking a stroll with 10-month-old daughter Wyatt according to People. During an appearance on the Ellen show earlier this year, the Jupiter Ascending star gushed about her husband and how good he is with their baby girl. “[Ashton] is an amazing dad,” she told the host. “I wouldn’t have don’t this by myself. He is 100 percent present.”

Mila and Ashton tied the knot over the Fourth of July weekend, which had their That '70s Show co-star Topher Grace sharing that the two getting married was the “greatest thing that ever happened.” He told E! news, “It’s like two of your great friends from high school got together after high school and had a baby. And they’re such a lovely couple.”