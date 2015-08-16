Ben Affleck celebrates his 43rd birthday with Jennifer Garner and kids

After announcing one of Hollywood's most shocking divorces, Ben Affleck and estranged wife Jennifer Garner have been spotted together once again. As the actor turned 43 on Saturday, he celebrated with Jennifer and their three children, Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and 3-year-old Samuel, at the Universal Orlando Resort on Saturday.



Twitter users spotted the famous couple at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter. "They looked like they were having a great day together," an eyewitness told E! News, adding that both Ben and Jennifer were "smiling and the kids looked very happy and adorable too.".

CLICK ON PHOTOS TO ENLARGE Ben and Jen, seen here in late June before the split announcement, spent his 43rd birthday with their three children Photo: Getty Images

The estranged couple have been putting on a united front for their children ever since they announced the end of their 10-year marriage. Both stars have been photographed wearing their wedding rings, and his pal Matt Damon has said Ben is "great" despite the split.



Jennifer, meanwhile, has been busy filming Miracles From Heaven in Atlanta amid reports that Ben had an affair with their 28-year-old nanny. Sources close to the Batman star have repeatedly denied that they ever had a romantic relationship, with his representative stating the story is "garbage and full of lies."

The Hollywood couple announced the end of their 10-year marriage at the end of June Photo: Getty Images



Ben and Jennifer announced the end of their marriage in late June – just one day after marking their 10th wedding anniversary. "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce," a joint statement read.

"We go forward with love and friendship for one another and a commitment to co-parenting our children whose privacy we ask to be respected during this difficult time. This will be our only comment on this private, family matter. Thank you for understanding."

Ben has been making frequent trips to Atlanta to see his children, who are staying with their mother in a rental home while she works on her new movie. Just last weekend, the couple were seen taking their little ones to see the hit Pixar animation Inside Out.