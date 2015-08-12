Antonio Banderas talks weddings after giving girlfriend Nicole Kimpel a ring

After his split from actress wife Melanie Griffith, actor Antonio Banderas began stepping out with Dutch investment banker Nicole Kimpel. And the relationship seems to be going well – so well, in fact that he's already finding himself addressing wedding rumors.



Antonio and Nicole at the Starlite charity gala in Marbella, Spain Photo: Getty Images

Talk of a possible engagement may have been sparked in July after 55-year-old Antonio organized Nicole's birthday party at a trendy restaurant in Marbella, Spain. He surprised his girlfriend with a chocolate cake that said "Happy Birthday Nicole. All my love, Antonio", but that wasn't the only gift of the night – Antonio also gave his new love a ring.

The restaurant where the birthday bash took place shared an Instagram snap of the loved-up couple, with Nicole seen wearing her new gift in the pic. (But fans hoping for a wedding take note: she's sporting the ring on her middle finger, not the engagement one.)

The Spanish actor gave Nicole a ring as he threw a birthday party for the Dutch investment banker in his home country Photo: Instagram/@oliviavalereclub

So it may have come as no surprise for Hollywood star Antonio that when he and 'Nicky' arrived at the the glamorous Starlite charity gala in Marbella, he was asked about possible marriage plans. Antonio kept things downplayed, though, responding with a laugh, "That's enough about weddings!"

A great night celebrating Nicole's birthday in #OliviaValére. Happy Bday Nicky!!!  Una noche muy especial celebrando el cumpleaños de Nicole en Olivia Valére. ¡¡¡Feliz cumpleaños Nicky!!! #Marbella #Malaga #Bday #HappyBday Una foto publicada por Antonio Banderas (@antoniobanderasoficial) el 28 de Jul de 2015 a la(s) 3:25 PDT

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Antonio revealed that his girlfriend has preferred to stay out of the public eye. "She's amazed by this because she's not from show business, she's in finance – which is a whole different world." Although if things keep going well, Nicole may have to get very used to the limelight.