David Beckham defends Harper's pacifier: 'You have no right to criticize me'

One day after a high-profile article raised issues with letting his 4-year-old daughter Harper use a pacifier, David Beckham took to Instagram to defend himself. The former soccer player was reacting to a Daily Mail story published on August 9 saying that using a pacifier could cause speech impediments or dental issues.

"Why do people feel they have the right to criticize a parent about their own children without having any facts??" wrote David.

David Beckham wrote on Instagram to defend himself Photo: Rex

He added: "Everybody who has children knows that when they aren't feeling well or have a fever you do what comforts them best and most of the time it's a pacifier so those who criticize think twice about what you say about other people's children because actually you have no right to criticise me as a parent..."

The article focused on photographs of David, 40, and his little girl out and about in Los Angeles. Harper was dressed sweetly in a pink summer dress and matching flip flops, and had a pink pacifier in her mouth.

The photos raised concern among some health experts, who warned that a pacifier could damage Harper's teeth or hinder her speech development.

"If you have a 4-year-old who still needs a pacifier my recommendation is to limit it to nighttime," Dr. Jenn Mann, author of The A to Z Guide to Raising Happy, Confident Kids, tells HELLO!. "You want your child to stretch and grow and develop other self-soothing techniques during the day."

David's little girl Harper Beckham is 4 years old Photo: Getty Images

But, like others, Dr. Jenn sticks up for David. "Any parent has a right to defend his or her choice and make a decision that's best for their child," she adds.

An online survey on Today.com asked people if they thought Harper was too old for a pacifier and 68% of people agreed with David voting for "It's really not anyone's business but her parents" or "No."

David's fans on Instagram were also quick to support the retired soccer star. "Well said David x," wrote one follower, while another commented, "Harper is a princess and should do whatever she likes. God bless you all."