After welcoming good pal Julia Roberts last month, George Clooney and wife Amal Clooney are now hosting another Hollywood visitor at their idyllic Lake Como, Italy villa. This time the lucky guests at the estate were actor Ed Norton and his wife Shauna Robertson, along with their 2-year-old son Atlas.

Ever the perfect host, George was spotted greeting his friends down at the jetty, and helping Ed unload his family's luggage.

George's great friend Julia and her family also experienced the famous Clooney hospitality, spending the Fourth of July weekend with him and Amal in Italy. It was an extra special break for the Pretty Woman star, who was also celebrating her 13th wedding anniversary with husband Danny Moder.

The actress has made it clear that she's thrilled her Ocean Eleven co-star has also found lasting love. After meeting Amal over dinner in New York for the first time in April, the leading lady told Extra TV that she's "quite enamored" of the British human rights lawyer.

Between the 2 sets of summer visitors, the Clooneys have also had a chance to enjoy some quality couple time. In July, George took his wife of nearly a year on a tour of gorgeous Tuscany. "They looked like a scene out of a romantic movie. Both incredibly good-looking," a waiter at one of the restaurants they visited told People. "She was elegant in all her movements. They kept holding hands and leaning in for a kiss." The pair also traveled in style, with their modes of transportation including a vintage Vespa Piaggio and a 1960s-era Fiat 500.